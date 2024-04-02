NI recruitment firm choose local for staff rewards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recruitment firm based in Northern Ireland, with offices in both Coleraine and Ballymena, is choosing to support their local community by opting for local staff rewards and incentives over online gift vouchers.

Staff at Riada received the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card at Christmas, marking the fourth time the firm has used the region’s local gift card to reward staff.

Arlene McConaghie is the Managing Director at Riada and said: “At Riada we’re very much people led and community focused. We've established a great relationship with the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, having used the initiative for a number of years now. Choosing our local gift card once more aligns with our values as a business while supporting the local community.

Arlene McConaghie (Riada Resourcing) and Catrina McNeill (Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card)

“Choosing to keep the money within the local area through the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card is something we’re very passionate about and proud to support. The card really encourages local spending and it also increases the footfall in the local towns. We realise that as staff are out spending their gift cards, they’re also spending on other things, which further benefits the economy.

“The gift cards also offer staff the flexibility of choosing gifts they want, which gives a personalised approach. We have staff who have used the gift card for experiences, such as hotel getaways or towards a holiday, other staff have used the card for groceries or even to buy gifts for family. Using the gift card encourages staff to reward themselves after a successful year. A lot of our team would come back and tell us about their experience, such as ‘I was staying at a hotel at the weekend using my gift card thanks to Riada’.

“Yes you can buy gift cards for chain stores or Amazon but there is something extra special about supporting your local community. Riada supports businesses through our valuable recruitment services - we are proud that our staff gifting can also continue to pay it forward, collaborate and support businesses. Choosing the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card is about the impact and the difference you can make, not only to your staff but to other businesses and your community."

The Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from Miconex, active across Northern Ireland.

Catrina McNeill from the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card said: “We thank Riada for supporting our region by choosing the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card. Every card has to be spent right here in our local businesses, supporting businesses of all types and sizes. As an added bonus, most cards given at Christmas are spent in the first 3 months of the year – traditionally a quieter time for traders – giving a much needed boost when it is most needed.”