NI Traineeships: Empowering young people and employers for a brighter future

The Northern Ireland Traineeship programme has achieved outstanding success since its launch three years ago, providing young people with valuable skills, practical experience, and qualifications that are leading to meaningful employment opportunities across the region. Solely delivered within the Further Education (FE) sector, the programme has become an essential pathway for those seeking to gain a strong foothold in the workforce.

The NI Traineeship, which offers students a unique blend of practical work experience and academic learning at Level 2, has proven to be an excellent opportunity for young people to gain industry-specific skills while also earning a valued qualification. Traineeships not only enhance students' employability but also help them explore career options, acquire real-world skills, and transition seamlessly into further education or employment.

A Three-Year Success Story

In the three years since its launch, the NI Traineeship programme has seen a steady rise in participation and a significant increase in success stories. Numbers of enrolled students on the NI Traineeship has risen significantly since its launch in 2021, where there were 808 enrolled students. This academic year (2024-25), there are approx. 3,200 enrolled students with a projected growth in enrolments to 4,500 for 2025-26.

Current SRC Creative Arts and Digital Technologies Traineeship students Anna-Grace and Teagan Cousins. Both students have recently completed a British Film Institute short course which they were introduced to via their Traineeship course. Pictured (L-R): Anna-Grace McGuinness and Teagan Cousins

With thousands of students already benefitting, traineeships have become one of the most highly regarded training opportunities in Northern Ireland, offering young people a stepping stone into some of the region's most in-demand industries, including healthcare, engineering, IT, construction, and hospitality.

"The success of the NI Traineeship programme over the past three years highlights the power of vocational education and training in preparing young people for the demands of the modern workforce,"said Tommy Martin, Principal & Chief Executive of South Eastern Regional College and Lead Sector Principal for Traineeships"As a sector we are incredibly proud of how the programme has grown and the impact it’s having on both the lives of the young people involved and the employers who are benefiting from their skills."

Supporting Students Every Step of the Way

The NI Traineeship not only equips students with practical job-specific skills but also provides comprehensive support throughout their journey. Students can avail of the various support packages available within colleges, such as Educational Maintenance Allowance (EMA), the Further Education (FE) grant, hardship fund, bus pass, and free school meals, helping to alleviate financial barriers to education.

Recent past Vehicle Paint Refinishing Traineeship student Jack Harvison. Since completing his Traineeship, Jack has progressed to the Level 3 Apprenticeship course at Southern Regional College and placed top in the NI Regional Automotive Refinishing competition earlier this year.

Pathways to Further Success

One of the key benefits of the NI Traineeship is the wide range of progression opportunities it offers. Upon completion of a traineeship, students have the flexibility to either progress onto a Level 3 apprenticeship, pursue further education at Level 3, or go directly into full-time employment. This seamless transition ensures that young people are well-equipped to meet the demands of the job market, while also providing them with the skills and experience needed to succeed.

Many students have already leveraged the programme to secure full-time employment or have continued their education with confidence, knowing they have the practical skills that employers seek. For employers, the traineeship programme offers an invaluable opportunity to develop the next generation of skilled workers, while also allowing them the flexibility to teach job-specific skills aligned with their industry.

For businesses, the NI Traineeship provide a unique opportunity to nurture future employees. Employers are able to collaborate closely with colleges to ensure trainees are gaining the precise skills needed in their industry. With the ability to train and mentor students directly, companies benefit from a pipeline of skilled, job-ready candidates who are familiar with the expectations and requirements of the workplace.

Recent past Professional Chef Traineeship student Sam Thompson who has enjoyed success with his Traineeship studies at Southern Regional College. In the 2024 biennial IFEX competition Sam took a bronze medal in the junior poultry category.

Looking Ahead

As the NI Traineeships programme continues to grow, it remains a critical component of Northern Ireland's strategy for developing a highly skilled and competitive workforce. By offering a clear route from education to employment, the programme is helping to bridge the skills gap in key sectors and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful careers.

For more information on the NI Traineeship programme, including how to apply or how employers can get involved, please visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/traineeships.