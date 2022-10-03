NI Travel News in tasty collaboration with Ground Espresso Bars

For 32 years, NITN has been a ‘travel bible’ for readers, informing them of the latest news in the local travel industry. Now, in a partnership with Ground Espresso Bars, customers at the coffee shop chain’s 30 outlets, including Coleraine and Ballymoney, can pick up a free copy to read.

NITN is already available to pick up in cruise ports, ferry terminals, airports, tourist information centres and every travel agency across the country but the new partnership with Ground is the icing on the cake, according to founding director Jonathan Adair.

“We are looking at new ways to grow our distribution,” said Jonathan, “and we see this link-up with Ground Espresso Bars as a tremendous opportunity to get our newspaper into the public’s hands. It’s especially gratifying working with a local company as well.”

Celebrating the new partnership between local ‘travel bible’ NI Travel News and Ground Espresso Bars coffee chain are (l-r) Jonathan Adair from NI Travel News, Erin from Ground Coffee, and Jonny Ross Ground Coffee Operations Manager

Ground Espresso Bars, a family owned and operated business, was set up in Coleraine in 2001 and has since grown to over 30 locations, mostly in Northern Ireland, with three in England, one in Scotland and another in Dublin.

Jonny Ross, Operations Manager of Ground, said: “We are super excited to partner with another home-grown company who share our passion for serving customers and growing connections.

