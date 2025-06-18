NI Water recently opened its doors to 15 aspiring HR professionals from schools across Northern Ireland, Coleraine’s Loreto College, for an immersive hybrid work experience programme.

Designed to give students aged 16-19 insights into potential careers, the NI Water work experience series has already introduced students to the world of Science and Engineering.

The latest instalment placed the spotlight on Human Resources and Loreto College student Rose Lundy took part in the programme.

The HR work experience programme kicked off with two days of engaging virtual sessions led by NI Water’s multi award winning HR team.

CREDIT NI WATER

Through live talks, interactive activities and discussions, students learned about the vital functions of HR, from recruitment and employee engagement to diversity and organisational development.

The programme culminated in an in-person day at NI Water’s Learning and Development Centre in Antrim where students participated in team based challenges, enjoyed a tour of the facility and engaged in a lively Q&A session.