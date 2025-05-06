NI Workers on long term sick rises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent figures have revealed that 120,000 people are currently classified as ‘long-term sick’ in Northern Ireland (1). The figure from the latest Northern Ireland Labour Market Report, published in March 2025, marks an increase of 4,000 people (3.2%) in just one year and a rise of 17,000 since pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

One key contributor to the rise in long term absence may be work-related stress, which along with anxiety and depression, was to blame for half of all work-related ill health in 2023, according to the HSE’s Labour Force Survey. Their research found employees affected by these conditions took an average of 19.6 days off work, placing increasing pressure on businesses and the economy (2).

In response to these alarming statistics, leading local charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) is urging local employers to take action through its free Work Well Live Well programme. The programme which is delivered by NICHS and funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA) aims to help workplaces improve their employees' health and wellbeing through personalised support. The programme supports organisations to develop a bespoke 3-year action plan and strategy for their workplace as well as providing access to training, webinars, resources and networking opportunities, all completely free of charge.

One local business which has availed of the free support to prioritise the health of their staff is Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush. A number of staff have completed training to become Health Champions, gaining skills to create and implement a health and wellbeing strategy, and benefitted from a free health Well Talk for staff delivered by NICHS on sleep.

Employees at Elephant Rock Hotel.

Joanne Boyle, General Manager at Elephant Rock Hotel, says, “The programme has delivered numerous benefits, including increased productivity and performance, healthier employees, and fewer sick days with staff more focused at work. We’ve also seen higher staff retention which creates a positive work culture that encourages employees to stay longer, reducing turnover. This has also led to two internal promotions. The Elephant Rock Hotel has become more attractive to job applicants looking for a supportive workplace.”

“As part of our Action Plan, we have had physical activity initiatives, including a beach walk and clean and step-count competitions, and we’ve introduced a healthy eating menu, providing healthier food options for the staff menu. There has been an increased focus on celebrating employee contributions on a weekly and monthly basis which boosts morale and motivation, and arranging social and team-building events, which has encouraged a stronger team through outings and fun challenges. We have also introduced employee assistance to provide confidential support for personal or work-related challenges, and increased flexible working to improve work-life balance for employees.”

Joanne adds, “All of the above have been well received, it is lovely to see how everyone embraces the programme bringing a positive and can-do attitude!”

“We have always received good feedback from guests, however since joining this programme it has also led to an even better guest experience. Happy and engaged staff provide better customer service, a motivated team creates a welcoming atmosphere, leading to higher guest satisfaction and positive reviews. I feel the teamwork and morale has strengthened the relationships among staff fostering collaboration between departments and above all, mutual respect.”

Joanne Boyle, General Manager at Elephant Rock Hotel, and Aoife Loughran, Workplace Health & Wellbeing Co-ordinator.

To other businesses considering signing up, Joanne says, “Go for it! This programme is an investment in your staff, the benefits extend far beyond the workplace and family life. By prioritising employee well-being, we’ve seen improvements in staff morale, productivity, and overall job satisfaction. It creates a healthier, happier, loyal team, which ultimately leads to better customer service and a stronger business.”

“The programme offers practical tools and training that are easy to implement which has a lasting impact. It reduces absenteeism, enhances company culture, the results speak for themselves. Employees appreciate working for a business that values their health and well-being. In this current climate to create a positive work environment where employees thrive and enjoy going to work, signing up is a must!"

Aoife Loughran, Workplace Health & Wellbeing Co-ordinator at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, says; “These statistics are startling. Individuals may need to take sick leave for a wide variety of reasons, and in some cases it is unavoidable. However, the workplace can have a huge impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, and we want employers to know that there are steps they can take to help. The free Work Well Live Well programme which we deliver, funded by the PHA, helps workplaces gain training and skills, and get access to personalised support and guidance from our team, so they can take practical steps to support the health and wellbeing of their workforce. As a charity, creating healthier workplaces also helps us reach towards our wider goals of promoting healthier families and communities across Northern Ireland.”

“Elephant Rock Hotel is a great example of a workplace which wanted to make a positive change and put staff health first. The initiatives put in place by the staff so far have been a great success and have made a real difference to the health and wellbeing of the team.”

“We are now recruiting new workplaces in the Southern, South Eastern and Northern Trusts to take part in the programme and would encourage organisations of all types and sizes to get in touch to find out how Work Well Live Well can help them.”

For more information and to register for Work Well Live Well, visit nichs.org.uk/workwelllivewell

