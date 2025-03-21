NIHF celebrates the 14th annual Housekeeping Awards
Vicky Green, President of NIHF, said: "The Housekeeping Awards are a highlight of our calendar, providing a platform to recognise and reward the remarkable efforts of housekeeping professionals. The introduction of new individual and team competitions this year ensured a comprehensive celebration of the talent within our industry."
The competition featured two major categories: the Housekeeping Team of the Year, judged through a surprise inspection of the premises, and the Housekeeper of the Year, assessed during a dedicated evaluation day.
The assessment day took place at room2 Belfast Hometel, where participants demonstrated their expertise and commitment to excellence. The winners were announced at a prestigious awards dinner on 19th March 2025 at La Mon Hotel in Belfast. Hosted by Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney, the event welcomed leading industry professionals and supporters for an evening of celebration and recognition.
Winners:
Hotels with under 75 rooms:
Winner: Belmore Court & Motel
Runner-up: Bushmills Inn Hotel
Third place: Bishop's Gate Hotel
Hotels with 75-149 rooms:
Winner: Titanic Hotel Belfast
Joint Runner-up: Ten Square Hotel
Joint Runner-up: Maldron Belfast International Airport
Hotels with 150 rooms and over:
Winner: Holiday Inn Belfast
Runner-up: Room2 Belfast
Third place: Hilton Belfast
Housekeeper of the Year:
Winner: Neringa Deikute, Slieve Donard
Runner-up: Anita Czup-Jaczewska, Holiday Inn Belfast
Third place: Piotr Irytowski, Malmaison Belfast
The awards dinner was a memorable evening, featuring a drinks reception, a three-course meal and entertainment, celebrating the dedication and achievements of housekeeping professionals.
This year’s competition was proudly supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, Bunzl Rafferty Guest Amenities, Linencare, King Koil Beds and Bath Fitter. Each sponsor remains committed to recognising and advancing excellence in housekeeping.