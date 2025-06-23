Nine new apartments situated around central courtyard proposed for Ballymena
The application has been made by an agent on behalf of Millpond View Developments, Hillsborough.
The proposed accommodation will consist of five two-bed general needs apartments; three one-bed general needs apartments and one one-bed wheelchair accessible apartment.
A planning concept statement submitted with the application said the site is currently occupied by several outbuildings arranged around a central courtyard. A detached two-storey dwelling is also on the site. The outbuildings and dwelling are to be demolished.
The report indicated the planned development of four blocks, one and two-storey, will be situated around a central courtyard designed to “avoid overlooking and in keeping with the surrounding land use”.
The apartment block facing onto Fountain Place is “designed to be in keeping to the characteristics of the street”.
It was also stated the proposed lay-out has been designed to “respect the site’s residential use and urban location and has developed from an objective to enhance and harmonise with the existing urban form and town character”.
No parking is proposed as part of the development. Access to the site is for pedestrian use only.
Separately, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also considering a planning application for conversion of a six-bedroom house to a six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy at 37 Fountain Place, Ballymena.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
