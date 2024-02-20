Nominations now open for the 2024 Remarkable Marketing Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Remarkable Marketing Awards which are the brainchild of marketer Treena Clarke, founder of the hugely popular annual Big Marketing Meet Up conference will be held on Friday 31st May at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Hosted by communicator and presenter, Emer Maguire, the RMA’s are calling on all marketers and their teams to blow their own trumpets and nominate themselves or their colleagues to be recognised for their creativity, innovation and marketing successes.

Nominations are open until March 8. It’s completely free to enter and there are just three questions to answer, which will be judged by a panel of industry experts from outside of Northern Ireland.

(L-R) Aidan Harbinson, Sarah Stewart, Tina Calder, Kris Byers and Albert Hamilton.

Leading the judging panel is Walter Campbell, one of the most award-winning creative thinkers and inspirational ECD’s in advertising. Best known for his TV work, his film “Surfer” for Guinness was voted Best Commercial of All Time by the UK public.

Walter is joined by judges from across Europe including Sara Riis-Carstensen, who has worked with iconic brands including Lego, DeBeers and Lufthansa and Steve Brown who led the comms strategy for Absolut Vodka as well as previously judging the Drum Marketing Awards.

Asked what he’s looking to see from the entrants, Steve said: “I’m looking for bold and impactful actions that demonstrate a clear and nuanced understanding of target audiences and showcase your remarkable work over the last 12 months.”

With 20 categories to choose from across 15 business sectors and five team and individual marketer awards, there is something for everyone at the RMA’s. Awards include categories for Technology and Innovation Sector, Charity and Not for Profit Sector and Media and Creative sector among others.

Speaking of the awards, Treena Clarke, founder, said: “The Remarkable Marketing Awards are a celebration of the people behind groundbreaking initiatives. These awards are not about brands, channels or tactics, they’re about you - the visionary marketer.”

Expected to be a night of fun and excitement, the night begins at 6pm for pre-event drinks before the ceremony begins at 7pm. After the event, guests are more than welcome to stay for some entertainment and music from The String Ninjas until midnight.

If you’re a class first marketer producing class remarkable work, then entering this event should be a no-brainer. You can also nominate a worthy colleague, make a name for yourself and enter today.

The RMA’s are sponsored by headline sponsors Card Group Research and Insight, along with category sponsors Excalibur Press, Horrible and Mrktsearch.