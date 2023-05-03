Pharmaceutical company Norbrook has pointed to global economic challenges as it announces plans to cut almost 180 jobs.

Employees of the Newry-based firm were informed of the decision this afternoon (Wednesday).

Norbrook said “significant changes in its operating environment” and “increased competition” in the sector were behind the move to reduce the workforce.

In a statement, the company said: “We recognise this is a difficult time for employees, but the decision has been taken after exhausting other options and to best position the company to return to growth as the market stabilises.

Norbrook has announced plans to cut its workforce by around 180 people. Image by Google

“We are currently exploring ways to minimise the need for compulsory redundancies, which will include offering voluntary redundancy packages, and we will enter into a period of consultation with our employees.”

Liam Nagle, chairman and CEO of Norbrook, said: “In response to higher sales predictions, Norbrook invested over £10million in financial year 2023, primarily in increased headcount that would support increased manufacturing and product release. However, in the past year, a challenging global economic environment, together with increased competition in the animal health sector, has impacted on our ability to achieve anticipated sales growth.

“We have taken a number of actions to address these challenges but, regrettably, the actions taken to date are not enough and we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce our headcount. This decision has been taken to best position the company for the future and enable a return to growth as the market stabilises.”

Norbrook, which was founded by the late Lord Ballyedmond, employs 1,600 people across its three Newry sites.

Mr Nagle added: “Going forward, the animal health sector is still a significant market globally and we have demonstrated our ability to manufacture, test and release products in financial year 2023.