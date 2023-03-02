North coast luxury-home fragrance company, Olivia’s Haven, has announced its expansion into the Republic of Ireland having secured retail giants Brown Thomas and Arnotts as stockists.

It is the company’s first move into bricks-and-mortar retail as the growing portfolio of sustainable home fragrance products has previously only been available exclusively through the Olivia Haven website.

Olivia’s Haven was set up by Olivia Burns just before lockdown in 2020 and the north coast-based brand has firmly established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting young companies with a growing customer base across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Olivia’s Haven collection offers over 20 signature fragrances all inspired by Olivia’s memories and life experiences. All products are designed and handmade in Northern Ireland, are vegan friendly and come with eco-friendly packaging.

Founder of Olivia’s Haven, Olivia Burns said: "As two of Ireland's most prestigious department stores, Brown Thomas and Arnotts were always top of the list when considering our first-ever retail partnerships. As a young company, it is an absolute dream come true to have our products stocked alongside some of the world’s biggest brands.

"We have come a long way since launching Olivia’s Haven three years ago and what started as a hobby for me has grown into a team of eight and a 5,000 sq ft workshop on the scenic North Coast. In this time we have developed a strong Irish customer base and we can't wait for people to come in-store and experience the full range in-person for the first time ever.”

For further information on Olivia’s Haven go to www.olivias-haven.co.uk

