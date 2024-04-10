Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hope Macauley, whose knits have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Billie Piper and diver Tom Daley, was named in the 30 under 30 list by the global media company Forbes.

The chart is a set of lists of 30 notable people under 30 years old in various industries issued annually by Forbes magazine and some of its regional editions.

Highlighting Hope Macauley in the European Retail and Ecommerce section, the publication wrote: “In 2018, Hope Macaulay began developing her eponymous brand which now employs 20 knitters across Northern Ireland hand-making cardigans, bags and more in a unique needle-free method.

Hope Macauley has been named on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Credit Hope Macauley

"While annual revenues stand at about $500,000, Macaulay's creations have been featured on magazine covers and worn by celebrities including Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Osaka. The items are sold in 80 countries in stores including Anthropologie and Free People.”

The brand Hope Macaulay is described as having “emerged as an inspiring, slow fashion, global brand, hailed by the fashion world as dopamine dressing, and with a loyal following on social media”.

Hope is best known for creating her signature statement piece: the Colossal Knit Jacket. Just by using her hands, Hope has developed and trained her knitters in the unique style of knit (using no knitting needles!).

