The event, which took place on board a riverboat in central Paris, was organised to highlight NI to the key French luxury travel buyers in attendance.

It involved one-to-one meetings, a presentation and networking, providing an excellent opportunity for the tourism companies from across the island of Ireland to promote their luxury products and services.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our networking event was an excellent opportunity to highlight our luxury tourism offering – from our boutique hotels, castles, luxury resorts and spas, to our rich culture and heritage and world-class golf.

Claire O'Kane, Mussenden Sea Salt (right), meeting a French luxury travel buyer at a networking event in Paris organised by Tourism Ireland