North coast says ‘bonjour’ to luxury French travel buyers
A group of top French luxury travel buyers attended a networking event organised by Tourism Ireland – where they met, and did business with, ten tourism companies from the island of Ireland, including Mussenden Sea Salt.
The event, which took place on board a riverboat in central Paris, was organised to highlight NI to the key French luxury travel buyers in attendance.
It involved one-to-one meetings, a presentation and networking, providing an excellent opportunity for the tourism companies from across the island of Ireland to promote their luxury products and services.
Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our networking event was an excellent opportunity to highlight our luxury tourism offering – from our boutique hotels, castles, luxury resorts and spas, to our rich culture and heritage and world-class golf.
“Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to meet, and network with, influential luxury travel buyers, helping to secure a greater share of their business.”