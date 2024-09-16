Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce, as of next Sunday (September 22) JumpLanes Coleraine will be closing our doors for good’

The owners of a Northern Ireland activity centre has said they are ‘devastated’ after revealing plans to close.

Recreation centre JumpLanes in Coleraine, a 10-lane arena indoor trampoline arena, made the announcement in at the weekend stating ‘it is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce, as of next Sunday (September 22) JumpLanes Coleraine will be closing our doors for good’.

Based at Score Football Centre, the associated business and indoor football facility will remain open.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for JumpLanes, said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce, as of next Sunday (September 22) JumpLanes Coleraine will be closing our doors for good.

"We have had an incredible time over the years getting to know our regulars (children & parents alike), seeing new faces, celebrating birthdays and everything in between. Watching children grow and learn through their time here has been phenomenal.

“We greatly appreciate everything our customers have done, suggested and helped us with. As staff we are devastated, everyone will be greatly missed. We hope to see you this weekend or next before we leave for the final time at 6pm next Sunday.”

The news was met with disappointment from the local community.

Marianne posted: ‘This is so sad that another business is closing. At a guess it’s because of ever rising costs and it just being simply unsustainable. Ourselves as a business in Coleraine town centre it tough going to keep our heads above water and managing all the continued mounting costs that seem to be never ending xo’

While Sinitta added: ‘If only someone could take it over. It will be greatly missed by a lot of people. My kids I no for sure will miss jump lanes. All the best in the future xx’