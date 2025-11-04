Northern Ireland Chamber to host business networking event in Cookstown

Northern Ireland Chamber will bring its popular Regional Networking Series to The Burnavon, Cookstown, on Tuesday, November 18.

Delivered in partnership with NIE Networks, it is an opportunity for local businesspeople to make new connections, exchange ideas and learn from people outside of their own industries.

More than 150 people will be in attendance at the event, which is hosted by Mid Ulster District Council as part of its Enterprise Week.

Louise Keenan Clarke will share tips for confident communication at NI Chamber’s Regional Networking event in The Burnavon, Cookstown on Tuesday, November 18. Credit: Supplied

There will be a series of free in-person and virtual events from November 17-21 to help local entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

This is the seventh Enterprise Week to be hosted by the Council.

As well as structured networking, attendees will learn about practical strategies for confident communication and impactful leadership from Louise Keenan Clarke, the founder of Succeed with Confidence.

The event is free to attend and limited places are remaining. To secure a ticket visit northernirelandchamber.com