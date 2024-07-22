Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mallusk’s Brett Martin has supplied one of the key features of a major new hanger at Farnborough Airport, which hosts the world-leading airshow this week

Mallusk-headquartered Brett Martin has supplied one of the key features of a major new hanger at Farnborough Airport, which hosts the world-leading Farnborough Airshow this week.

The company, which exports its county Antrim manufactured products all over the world, has supplied over 2,400 sqm of floor-to-ceiling door panels for the enormous 175,000 sq ft hangar facility, branded Domus III, which the airport says sets a new benchmark in aviation hangar infrastructure, with sustainability at the heart of its modern and progressive design. It was created as part of a £55m investment by the airport.

At 300m in length, Domus III can accommodate several large aircraft including Dassault Falcon 10X and the next generation of business jets including, Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700, whilst also having the ability to house the growing presence of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Brett Martin’s Marlon Clickfix panels are part of one of the iconic features of Domus III, floor-to-ceiling automated translucent doors, installed and produced by Jewers Doors. The doors stretch the entire length of the building, optimising natural light and reducing lighting usage. The unhindered access provided by the door design also improves aircraft manoeuvrability and helps mitigate unnecessary emissions from aircraft handling activities.

Paul Martin from Brett Martin, said: “Brett Martin is proud to play a role in enhancing Farnborough Airport's infrastructure, providing solutions that support both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"These innovative doors which were expertly installed by Jewers Doors, include Brett Martin’s architectural glazing product, Marlon Clickfix, which invites natural daylight into the hangar, reducing the need for artificial lighting and contributing to the facility's overall sustainability.

"The design also allows for large unobstructed access, minimizing unnecessary aircraft emissions. This reinforces Brett Martin’s position as a world leader in the manufacturing industry as we continue to deliver projects that have a huge impact on the world around us.”

Simon Geere, CEO at Farnborough Airport, added: “Domus III represents a monumental leap forward in aviation hangar technology, setting new standards in the industry with a state-of-the-art facility that not only cements Farnborough Airport’s position as London and the South East’s premier hub for air connectivity, but also reflects our commitment to drive environmental performance across every part of our business.

"It is an incredibly proud moment for us and marks an extraordinary milestone in the history of the airport and the local area. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on attracting increased economic activity to the region.”

Marlon Clickfix, provided by Brett Martin, forms an integral part of each one of the 32 door panels in Domus III. They are 10.6m high by 7.3m wide, glazed with Clickfix VF90 with clear glass polycarbonate and framed with a RAL9007 powder coated aluminum frame.

The bi-annual Farnborough International Airshow will return July 22-26, inviting experts across the aerospace, aviation and defence industries to Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Brett Martin is a UK industry leader and has completed a range of Premier League club projects including Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Manchester City’s Etihad.

Farnborough Airport is an industry leader in its commitment to identifying and minimising the effects of aviation on the environment. In August 2022, Farnborough Airport embarked on the £55m investment programme, to significantly enhance its facilities and infrastructure by developing a striking 300m long, four-bay, hangar facility, increasing the Airport’s overall hangar capacity by over 70%. The project demonstrates Farnborough Airport’s pivotal role as a major employer and economic growth engine within the region.

Employing over 1,000 people in total and with sales of £220million, Brett Martin is one of Europe’s largest plastic sheet producers.