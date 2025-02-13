Northern Ireland construction sites hosting career tours amid rising demand for workers

Around 17 construction sites across Northern Ireland will be providing exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to inspire the next generation of workers, as the industry gears up to meet the Government’s targets for new homes and infrastructure.

Booking is now open for Open Doors 2025, run by Build UK, which will see construction organisations across the country hosting pre-booked tours of their sites and other workplaces – including five in Belfast – between 17 and 22 March to promote careers in construction to young people and those seeking a change of career.

It comes as the industry needs to recruit 50,000 new workers each year to meet demand for housing, infrastructure and maintenance, according to a Construction Skills Network report.

Northern Ireland-based construction projects that are hosting tours include the erection of a 10,500 sq m ‘factory of the future’ in Newtonabbey – which will address the future technology and skills challenges faced by the region’s manufacturing sector.

The ongoing construction of the five-storey hotel across the road from Belfast’s Titanic Museum is also opening its doors for behind the scenes tours; as is the build of a new £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Test Centre and two-storey administrative building at Mallusk.

Julie White, Chair of Build UK, said: “Open Doors brings to life an industry that offers a career for everyone – whether that is on site or behind the scenes in an office-based role.

“Never has this type of initiative been more important to help meet the Government’s commitment to ‘Get Britain Building’, after the Chancellor recently unveiled further plans for investment in the country’s infrastructure that firmly puts construction at the heart of kickstarting economic growth.

“While the tours themselves provide intriguing backdrops to explore the range of roles available, they are also a unique opportunity to talk to construction leaders and apprentices about their route into the industry.

“Nearly 90 per cent of visitors that attended an Open Doors event last year said they were more likely to consider a career in construction following their visit, so I’d urge everyone to book onto an event now and find out just what construction has to offer.”

For more information about Open Doors, and to book on to one of the free tours in Northern Ireland, visit opendoors.construction.