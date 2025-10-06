Northern Ireland’s Big Marketing Meet Up returns To ICC Belfast

Global brand leaders and creative disruptors to come together at BMMU Belfast 2025 to share ideas, experiences and fresh perspectives

Marketers across Northern Ireland are preparing for a powerful day of inspiration as the Big Marketing Meet Up (BMMU) returns to ICC Belfast on Thursday, 6 November.

The one-day event promises to be the room every marketer needs to be in, offering a space designed for content, connections and community.

Returning for another year, BMMU has become a much-anticipated date in the professional calendar for marketers, creatives and communications specialists across Northern Ireland and beyond. Known for its dynamic atmosphere, insightful speakers and focus on collaboration over competition, the event gives attendees the chance to pause, recharge and invest in both personal and professional growth.

With more than 200 marketers and over 20 speakers taking part, BMMU Belfast 2025 is set to deliver a full day of ideas, insights and inspiration. It brings together professionals from every corner of the marketing world to learn, share and immerse themselves in a thriving, supportive community.

Event founder Treena Clarke said the event will help marketers stop spinning plates and take time to reconnect with their creativity and professional purpose. Treena said: “BMMU is about creating a space where marketers can learn, laugh and feel part of something bigger. It is the one day of the year where they can pause the chaos and recharge with the people who understand the challenges of this industry.”

Among the headline sessions this year is a presentation from comedian and content creator Fabu-D, also known as Black Paddy, who will bring humour and honesty to his talk The Dark Side of Social. Using his trademark wit, he will explore the pressures of visibility and vulnerability online and the importance of staying authentic in a world that never switches off.

Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director at Carlsberg and originally from Moira, will join the stage to share her insights from global household names including Carlsberg and Adidas. Her session, Lessons from Carlsberg & Adidas – How Three Northern Irish Women Shape Global Brands, will showcase the creativity, leadership and brand excellence that have taken local talent to the international stage.

Paula Bloodworth, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Idris Elba’s creative company IE7, will discuss Secrets of Strategy from Artists Who Only Live Creatively. Drawing from her experience working with global artists such as Idris Elba and Miley Cyrus, Paula will explore how artistic thinking can inspire marketing innovation and help brands stay culturally relevant.

Also on the programme is former hostage negotiator Nigel Taberner with his powerful session Listening Like a Life Depends on It – What Marketers Can Learn from a Hostage Negotiator. Nigel will share lessons on the art of listening and persuasion, showing how the same skills used to defuse tense situations can help marketers connect, influence and build stronger relationships in business.

Treena said BMMU Belfast 2025 will once again be a day to inspire and energise professionals across the marketing sector. She added: “BMMU is built for marketers who want to connect and grow. This year’s event brings together some of the most interesting and inspiring voices in the industry. It is an opportunity to learn from those who challenge the way we think about creativity, communication and strategy.”

Attendees will enjoy a packed schedule from breakfast networking at 8am through to wrap-up drinks at 6pm, featuring keynote presentations, discussion sessions and the ever-popular after-hours activity Bullshit Marketing Bingo.

New features for this year include a midday “Hit Pause” session for attendees to take a breather, as well as exclusive Off Stage Sessions that extend the learning beyond the main event through pre- and post-show online content.

Tickets are available now for general admission as well as virtual tickets. Both options include access to keynote sessions, panel discussions, exclusive online content and the private BMMUnity app for continued networking.