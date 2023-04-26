Named the highest-ranking Northern Ireland company in the small organisations category, the Coleraine firm also claimed the top spot last September in the Best Places to Work in Tech, ranking sixth overall in the UK

For the second consecutive year Coleraine-based InsurTech firm Covernet, has officially been recognised as the Best Place to Work in Northern Ireland by the Great Place to Work UK Institute.The much-revered accolade was awarded to the local Software-as-a-Service company at a gala event in London’s Tobacco Dock, celebrating the UK’s Best Workplaces.

Established over 40 years ago, Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees working in around 10,000 organisations around the world and used those deep insights and data to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

The Covernet team gather at the iconic White Rocks to celebrate their recent success at the UK’s Best Workplaces Awards. Based in Coleraine, this is the second consecutive year the company have ranked the highest in Northern Ireland and have featured in the top 20 of all UK businesses in the small category. Pictured are David Kemmy, Jim Campbell, Lee Stuart, Jack Gourley, Paul Hassan, Gemma Laird, Enda McVey and Mia McNeill

Lee Stuart, managing director of Covernet, said: “We are proud to, once again, be recognized by our hardworking and dedicated team as the Best Place to Work in Northern Ireland, and placing in the top 20 in the overall UK listings. We strive to provide an environment which motivated individuals can enjoy and realise their ambitions.

“At Covernet we are guided by four key principles – respect, teamwork, excellence and innovation. Recognition from Great Place to Work, that we have created a unique culture of trust, high performance, employee engagement and well-being reinforces both the importance and the strength of our principles.

“A supported and celebrated team, who are provided with flexibility and trust to make their own decisions, will only ever result in sustained growth for the business and I’d like to thank our team at Covernet for helping us do just that.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK explained: “Our mission at Great Place to Work has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of ‘better for business, better for people, better for the world.’

“Best Workplaces consistently put people first – not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment. We’re incredibly proud to recognise the very best ‘For All’ organisations committed to equity and unfaltering in ensuring that all employees are empowered to deliver the right strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

Covernet is one of only 100 companies listed within the small size category.

