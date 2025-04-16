Northern Regional College teams up with Samuel Johnston Baby to create Snooze Secure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Regional College has collaborated with Belfast-based Samuel Johnston Baby to bring to life the revolutionary Snooze Secure product, an innovative, research-led sleep solution designed to help prevent cot death. The partnership was supported by Invest Northern Ireland through its Innovation Voucher Programme, enabling Samuel Johnston Baby to tap into Northern Regional College’s advanced technical expertise.

Under the guidance of Dr Russell McKee, Technical Specialist at Northern Regional College, the College provided vital concept development services, including CAD designs and 2D drawings. These designs formed the crucial blueprint that allowed Samuel Johnston Baby to move forward with prototype production.

Dr Judith Lynn MSc, an expert in childcare and infant nutrition, also played a key role by conducting in-depth research on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) for Samuel Johnston Baby, ensuring that the product was informed by the latest scientific findings.

Snooze Secure is a unique baby sleep product created to reduce the risk of CO₂ rebreathing, a factor associated with SIDS. Crafted with breathable 3D Air Mesh fabric and a honeycomb ribbed structure that promotes superior airflow, the Snooze Secure provides a safer, more comfortable sleep environment for infants. Its adjustable fit accommodates mattresses in all prams, bassinets, and bedside cribs, giving parents a versatile and sustainable option for infant sleep safety.

Samuel Johnston Baby, Managing Director, Jason McCullough pictured with Business Development Manager Donna McCullough and Dr Russell McKee, Technical Specialist at Northern Regional College

Dr Russell McKee said, "It has been fantastic to collaborate with Samuel Johnston Baby on such an important innovation. By combining engineering design with safety research, we’ve helped develop a product that could make a real difference to infant well-being. The Invest NI scheme provided a brilliant platform for industry and education to work together."

Dr Judith Lynn added, "The Snooze Secure is backed by research into SIDS and CO₂ rebreathing risks. As a mother and a researcher, I’m delighted to see these insights integrated into a practical, safety-focused solution for families."

Jason McCullough, Group Managing Director for Samuel Johnston Baby said, "Our collaboration with Northern Regional College has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in infant safety. Snooze Secure represents our dedication to innovation underpinned by science, and we’re incredibly proud of the result. We believe this product has the potential to reassure parents everywhere and make a real difference in infant sleep safety."

Donna McCullough, Business Development Manager for Samuel Johnston Baby, said, "Working with Northern Regional College and Invest NI has been invaluable in helping us transform Snooze Secure from concept to prototype. Our brand has been trusted by families for over 40 years, and we are pleased that we have created a product that will help parents. This partnership has allowed us to continue our mission of providing safe, innovative products that help give parents peace of mind."

The Snooze Secure is sustainably made in Europe and represents Samuel Johnston Baby’s continued commitment to combining expert knowledge, responsible manufacturing, and infant safety innovation.

To find out more how Northern Regional College’s Business Engagement and Technical Specialist Teams can support your business needs and unlock new opportunities, email [email protected]