A £7m extension of a storage and distribution facility at Nutts Corner in Crumlin was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, in Mossley Mill, on Tuesday (March18).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for a new warehouse at Bondelivery, Dundrod Road, on a site formerly occupied by the NIE training centre complex.

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the meeting the design is a “reflection of buildings in the vicinity”. She said the planned development would result in 100 construction jobs and ten jobs post-construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to say that expansion of Bondelivery at this rural location is “acceptable for future growth and level of infrastructure”.

Nutts Corner Roundabout. Pic: Google Maps

The officer noted there were no objections from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads and the recommendation was to approve the proposal.

Planning consultant Gemma Jobling told the committee: “This proposal is absolutely critical for the operational needs of the business to provide adequate space for the delivery of items.”

She added that without additional storage, the business would not be able to operate “efficiently”. She went on to say approval will not only “support immediate operational needs” but “secure exceptional service into the future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chair Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown said she had been on site on Friday and was “quite concerned that work had commenced”.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, explained: “There was certainly some site clearance work and ground preparation work.” However, he stated he did not see any drainage works or foundation works in relation to construction of a building.

Cllr Archibald-Brown said her concern would be for the preservation of the RAF airfield site “from a historical point of view”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said consultation has been carried out with Department for Communities’ HED (Historic Environment Division) which indicated that the application site is located “within the extent of the former RAF Nutts Corner airfield”.

It was also stated the site lay-out plan indicates the “outline of the former WWII trackways is to be depicted onto new surface treatment areas and that the contractor is to use durable and long-lasting materials for demarcations”.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue asked about traffic management in the area. Mr Diamond reported that Bondelivery handles 40,000 packages per year with capacity expected to increase to 70,000, so more lorries are expected.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Cllr Logue and agreed unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter