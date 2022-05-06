Oak Tree Manor Care Home to host recruitment drive at Beechlawn Hotel

Oak Tree Manor is a beautiful, modern care and nursing home in Dunmurry, Lisburn, offering residential, dementia and nursing care. Oak Tree Manor is part of the Kathryn Homes portfolio, which offers 12 care homes across Northern Ireland.

At Kathryn Homes, the team are passionate about supporting people in finding their true potential in a career in care. As such, representatives from Kathryn Homes will be at the Beechlawn Hotel from 11am to 3pm, to meet people considering a rewarding career in care. Attendants will be able to meet some of the Kathryn Homes team in a comfortable environment, with complimentary tea and cake. Immediate interviews will also be held during the day to ensure a smooth and speedy process for applicants.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oak Tree Manor and the wider Kathryn Homes team warmly invite those looking for the next step in their career to attend the recruitment drive. A career in care is a rewarding and gratifying role and one that has many benefits. In care you can see first hand the positive role you play in residents’ lives and the opportunity to truly feeling like part of a close-knit community. Kathryn Homes also has a range of impressive benefits for employees, including ongoing training to develop your career, store discounts, full uniform, 28 days annual leave and pension scheme, to name a few.

The recruitment drive will take place at Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry Ln, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9NP on Thursday May 12 at 11am – 3pm.