Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel celebrates double win in London

Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned independent travel agency group, Oasis Travel, is celebrating a prestigious double victory at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2025, held on Friday February 28 at Raffles London at The OWO.

Adding to the celebration, Julie-Anne Vaughan, Manager of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel, was awarded Travel Designer of the Year, recognising her exceptional expertise, dedication and personalised approach to crafting unforgettable journeys.

Managing Director Scott McCabe commented on the achievement, saying: "These awards are a true reflection of our team’s dedication, expertise, and passion for delivering outstanding travel experiences. We are immensely proud of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel team and thrilled for Julie-Anne, whose well deserved recognition highlights her exceptional commitment to our clients. We are also incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support."

These accolades mark a significant milestone for Oasis Travel as it continues to provide tailored, high-quality experiences for discerning clients across Northern Ireland and beyond.

For more information or to book your next travel experience, visit www.oasis-travel.co.uk