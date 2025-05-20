OCN announces 2025 Awards shortlist
OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.
The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers nine categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year and Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year.
This year has seen record numbers of entries which has made the judging process even more difficult, as outlined by Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “We have been delighted with the huge response from learners and their education and training providers. OCN’s annual Learning Endeavour Awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our recognised centres.
Martin Flynn added: “This year’s awards ceremony is particularly special as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, three decades of championing lifelong learning, educational opportunity and personal achievement. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony."
The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 are as follows:
Further Education Learner of the Year
Anthony Oliveira, Southern Regional College
Mykhailo Chernenko, South Eastern Regional College
Sam Welsh, Northern Regional College
Samantha McCauley, South Eastern Regional College
Sunjoo Choi, North West Regional College
Third Sector Learner of the Year
Bethany Loyal, Start 360
Carter Burnett, Phoenix Education Centre NI
Kirsty Auden, The Advantage Foundation
Molly McCormick, Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Niall Brown, Marion Centre of Excellence CIC
Siun McCarthy, Bolster Community
Health & Well-being Learner of the Year
Bethany Loyal, Start360
Gavin Boyle, Action Mental Health
Rebecca Feerick, Poleglass Community Assoc @ Sally Gardens
Ruth McKane, Hurt
Sarah Gilloway, South West College, Omagh
Sarah Ibrahim, Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Schools Learner of the Year
Coree Crawford, Rossmar Scool, Limavady
Holly Magee, St Ronan’s College, Lurgan
Leon Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Maghera
Mohamad Karbouj, St Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh
Tia Boyle, St Joseph’s College
Zara Lyons, Shimna Integrated College
Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year
David Newman, EOTAS-Lough Road Learning Centre
Dr John Deery, Nerve Centre
Ian Forsythe, Northern Regional College
Pauline Blair, South Eastern Regional College
Peter Knox, Rossmar School
Yvonne McCaghey, Southern Regional College
Essential Skills Learner of the Year
Bethany Loyal, Start360
Caitlin Mullan, Include Youth
Daniel Nelson, Ashfield Boys High School
Hailemariam Gidey, Bryson Future Skills
Mustafa Alshowely, People 1st
Zarifa Asghari, South Eastern Regional College
Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year
Anna McGonigle, North West Regional College
Charlie Fleck, Northern Regional College
Eonan Johnston, South West College
Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College
Sian McCluskey, Belfast Metropolitan College
Sophie Kirk, Belfast Metropolitan College
Advancing Learning Through Innovation
Connected Academy
Lean & Problem Solving Programme, Dale Farm
Music & Creative Hothouse, Nerve Centre
Northern Regional College
Level 2 Training in IT, South West College
Truffle Shop, South Eastern Regional College
Provider of the Year
Clanrye Group
Community Sports Network
Northern Regional College
North West Regional College
South Eastern Regional College
St Mary’s Christian Brother Grammar School
The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 24th June