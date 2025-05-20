OCN announces 2025 Awards shortlist

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN) has revealed the shortlist for its seventh Learning Endeavour Awards, which will take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 24th June 2025.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers nine categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year and Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year.

This year has seen record numbers of entries which has made the judging process even more difficult, as outlined by Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “We have been delighted with the huge response from learners and their education and training providers. OCN’s annual Learning Endeavour Awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our recognised centres.

Martin Flynn added: “This year’s awards ceremony is particularly special as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, three decades of championing lifelong learning, educational opportunity and personal achievement. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony."

The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 are as follows:

Further Education Learner of the Year

Anthony Oliveira, Southern Regional College

Mykhailo Chernenko, South Eastern Regional College

Sam Welsh, Northern Regional College

Samantha McCauley, South Eastern Regional College

Sunjoo Choi, North West Regional College

Third Sector Learner of the Year

Bethany Loyal, Start 360

Carter Burnett, Phoenix Education Centre NI

Kirsty Auden, The Advantage Foundation

Molly McCormick, Habitat for Humanity Ireland

Niall Brown, Marion Centre of Excellence CIC

Siun McCarthy, Bolster Community

Health & Well-being Learner of the Year

Bethany Loyal, Start360

Gavin Boyle, Action Mental Health

Rebecca Feerick, Poleglass Community Assoc @ Sally Gardens

Ruth McKane, Hurt

Sarah Gilloway, South West College, Omagh

Sarah Ibrahim, Habitat for Humanity Ireland

Schools Learner of the Year

Coree Crawford, Rossmar Scool, Limavady

Holly Magee, St Ronan’s College, Lurgan

Leon Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Maghera

Mohamad Karbouj, St Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh

Tia Boyle, St Joseph’s College

Zara Lyons, Shimna Integrated College

Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year

David Newman, EOTAS-Lough Road Learning Centre

Dr John Deery, Nerve Centre

Ian Forsythe, Northern Regional College

Pauline Blair, South Eastern Regional College

Peter Knox, Rossmar School

Yvonne McCaghey, Southern Regional College

Essential Skills Learner of the Year

Bethany Loyal, Start360

Caitlin Mullan, Include Youth

Daniel Nelson, Ashfield Boys High School

Hailemariam Gidey, Bryson Future Skills

Mustafa Alshowely, People 1st

Zarifa Asghari, South Eastern Regional College

Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year

Anna McGonigle, North West Regional College

Charlie Fleck, Northern Regional College

Eonan Johnston, South West College

Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College

Sian McCluskey, Belfast Metropolitan College

Sophie Kirk, Belfast Metropolitan College

Advancing Learning Through Innovation

Connected Academy

Lean & Problem Solving Programme, Dale Farm

Music & Creative Hothouse, Nerve Centre

Northern Regional College

Level 2 Training in IT, South West College

Truffle Shop, South Eastern Regional College

Provider of the Year

Clanrye Group

Community Sports Network

Northern Regional College

North West Regional College

South Eastern Regional College

St Mary’s Christian Brother Grammar School

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 24th June – click here for further information https://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awardshttps://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards