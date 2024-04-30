Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent media reports have featured the financial problems of fish and chip shop owners trying to balance food price increases with customer prices.

The BBC recently reported on a Portrush fish and chip shop owner who said the price of a fish supper had increased from £8.50 to £14 for the same order in five years.

Sean McLaughlin from the Kraken told the BBC: "There will come a time when I can't continue to keep putting up prices to facilitate rising costs. We are at the ceiling of where people are prepared to pay and what they can afford to pay," he said.

The 1974 menu from the hugely popular Dolphin chip shop on Portrush's Causeway Street. Credit the Mullan Family

Mr McLaughlin said families are his main customers and the price of a meal for a family of four has increased by "£18 to £20". That's not something that we want to do, it's something we have had to do," he added.

Following on from the conversation about the price of a fish supper, a Facebook page called Portrush Positivity posted an interesting photo of the 1974 prices from the well-known Causeway Street chippy in Portrush, The Dolphin.

The photo was posted by the Mullan family who owned The Dolphin. The menu shows that a fish supper cost 53p!

