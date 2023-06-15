Register
Old school sweet treat makes a summer comeback thanks to Morelli’s Ice Cream and Hartley’s collaboration

A children’s classic sweet treat has been given a modern makeover after Morelli’s Ice Cream and Hartley’s partnered to create a new series of jelly and ice cream pairings.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer Morelli’s Ice Cream has partnered with jam and jelly brand Hartley’s to create a new range of jelly and ice cream flavour pairings to tickle the tastebuds of sweet treat fans this summer.

The flavour pairings, which have been created by a team of experts from Morelli’s Ice Cream and Harley’s, match the taste and texture of different ice cream flavours with a variety of jelly combinations to create this summer’s go-to treat for ice cream lovers young and old.

The new flavour pairings, which will be available at Morelli’s Ice Cream in Portrush on June 24 and 25 while stock lasts, include Belgian choc chip ice cream and cherry jelly, honeycomb ice cream and raspberry jelly and salted caramel ice cream and blueberry muffin jelly. Classic ice cream and jelly lovers will be pleased to know that vanilla ice cream and strawberry jelly will also be on the menu.

Morelli's have come up with a new twist on a traditional favouriteMorelli's have come up with a new twist on a traditional favourite
Morelli's have come up with a new twist on a traditional favourite

“Jelly and ice cream is something many people remember fondly from childhood and when the team at the iconic Hartley’s suggested this collaboration, we jumped at the chance to partner with them,” said Daniela Morelli, Sales and Marketing Manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream.

“The different combinations of Morelli’s and Hartley’s went down so well with our tasting panel that we decided to make our favourite combinations available at our Portrush store in June, while stocks last."

Nicole Scully, National Account Manager from Hartley’s, said: “When we were discussing the idea of bringing jelly and ice cream back for the summer, we wanted to partner with an iconic ice cream brand to make that happen.

"They don’t come bigger or better than Morelli’s and we’re so pleased to join forces with Daniela and her team to create these stunning new flavour combinations. We’re so pleased with the results of our collaboration and hope ice cream fans on Northern Ireland’s north coast get to sample these new flavours.”

