A woman from one of Northern Ireland’s most innovative welding and fabrication firms believes the industry must do more to encourage more women to consider a career in engineering.

Charlotte Artt, from Hutchinson Engineering in Kilrea was speaking ahead of International Women in Engineering Day (today, June 23) as it was revealed females make up just 16.5% of the industry’s workforce.

HR manager Charlotte said: “This is something that should make us all pause for thought, more work needs to be done right across our sector to increase this percentage.

“Things are changing, but I think the industry suffers from an image problem and collectively we must do more to improve this."

Charlotte Artt, from Hutchinson Engineering in Kilrea. Credit: Hutchinson Engineering

A lot of engineering firms are now using modern and innovative equipment with cutting-edge design departments that can support a range of different careers.

“Hutchinson Engineering, for example, is at the forefront of technologies that will improve the environment such as EV and hydrogen-powered buses and we have made significant investments in robotics and automation.

“However, the reality is a lot of people still associate engineering as being a very traditional career with a lot of heavy manual work. The onus is on our industry to do more to change and challenge these perceptions.

“In my experience gender diversity in the workplace creates an environment where more ideas and approaches to problem solving are forthcoming. In our business this is invaluable, it aids our innovation and makes us better and ultimately more profitable.

“At Hutchinson Engineering we want to be an employer of choice, a business where there is no glass ceiling for any of our people and where we can provide the best career paths for even our most ambitious employees.”

Hutchinson Engineering currently has ambitions to grow its female workforce and Charlotte has no hesitation in encouraging other women to consider a career in the engineering sector.

She said: “At Hutchinson Engineering we have five female employees, and we all find our careers very rewarding.

“From the outside, working at an engineering firm might seem like a traditional and labour-intensive job, but Hutchinson Engineering is one of the most innovative companies of its kind in Northern Ireland and there are some brilliant opportunities for females.

“These careers paths range from design, technical, skilled trades, production operative roles right through to management. My remit includes being responsible for all HR and training delivery, including policy development and compliance.”

She said: “The company culture at Hutchinson Engineering focuses on collaboration, innovation, employee empowerment, customer focus, integrity, and work-life balance.

“We have a fantastic work culture, benefits and facilities, providing the best possible workplace environment, of which we are very proud of. It is a forward-thinking company and I would have no hesitation in encouraging other women to follow my career path – you will get plenty of chances to ‘muck in’ but you might not necessarily get your hands dirty.”

Meanwhile Hutchinson Engineering is preparing for its next intake of male and female students at its Welding Academy. The company is keen to hear from anyone who has an interest in pursuing a career in welding and fabrication.