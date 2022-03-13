Online bakery benefits from Openreach full fibre broadband

Ooh & Aah Cookies, which offers personalised baked goods to customers across the UK and Ireland, has amassed a loyal social media following of over 35k with their unique and personalised products.

Established in 2015, Ooh & Aah Cookies founders Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong have built their business using the power of digital technology.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an online-only retailer, the team of eight manage orders, coordinate delivery, communicate with customers and promote their products online, making fast and reliable broadband essential to the business’ success.

Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong.

Having previously relied on a wifi dongle to run their business, they moved their premises to Ballyclare in October and were upgraded to Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband across the Openreach network.

Ruth said: “The difference Full Fibre broadband has made to our business is outstanding. The speed and reliability we’ve experienced has improved our efficiency and processes that previously took longer due to slow network speed can now be completed quicker, freeing up staff’s time to be more productive in other areas of the business.”

Barbara-Anne added: “Having a reliable broadband service allows us to directly reach our target audience using online advertising and communicate with them on a personal level, as well as regularly monitor campaign progress. Being accessible 24/7 via our website and social media allows us to be found by anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Openreach NI Director Garret Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to hear about the impact Openreach NI’s build programme has had across local businesses in Northern Ireland such as Ooh & Aah Cookies.

“The build has already enabled 75 per cent of NI to access Full Fibre broadband - this is game-changing for local businesses in allowing them to operate, grow and thrive.”