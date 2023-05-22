One of Northern Ireland’s longest established bakeries has opened its second outlet just 11 months after it was acquired by local businessman Martin Booth.

Located in a prime 600 sq ft corner site on Broad Street in Magherafelt, Corner Bakery has seating for 24 diners and a deli-counter offering an extensive in-store and takeaway menu created using home-baked and locally sourced produce.

Fourteen new jobs were created and a further four are currently being recruited for.

Martin Booth, Owner of Corner Bakery said: “We are delighted to open our second location in Magherafelt, a thriving town that attracts a strong footfall from across Mid-Ulster.

Martin Booth, owner of Corner Bakery is joined by team members Maria Dale, Emma Sherry and Hannah McFarland to announce the opening of a second outlet just 11 months after he acquired the business.

"The response has been incredible and we are queued out the door most days. We have recruited the most incredible team who have all received full training and they are already at the heart of the operation.”

“Since I acquired Corner Bakery last year, we have increased production across all areas – for example, we currently sell over half a million sausage rolls every year, and I can see this increasing to 900,000 by the end of 2023.

"And whilst we have opened this new outlet at a time when all businesses are facing challenging trading conditions, because we make all of our baked goods and dishes from scratch, it makes sense for us to scale up the business and maximise our production.

“We are in a unique position, in that we have over 70 years of wonderful recipes and product ranges at the core of Corner Bakery, and whilst we will stay true to our heritage, we are growing the business and customer base through a unique and exciting business development and marketing strategy which has seen us bring the bakery online, invest heavily in social media and sponsor high profile events,” he added.

Local company Marcon managed the fit out of Corner Bakery including planning, renovation and interiors.