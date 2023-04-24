Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, Andras Hotels, have opened their first hotel outside of Belfast.

The Riverside Hotel Coleraine was officially opened by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Ivor Wallace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hotel, which is located at the Riverside Retail Park in the town, was acquired by the hotel group at the start of the year and has undergone a refurbishment and rebrand as the Riverside Hotel.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace has the honour of cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Riverside Hotel Coleraine pictured with Karen Yates CEO Causeway Chamber of Commerce along with Rajesh Rana, director of the Andras House Hotel Group

Director of Andras Hotels, Rajesh Rana, said: “It is great to be opening a hotel in Causeway Coast and Glens area after such a long period of being solely Belfast-based. This opening marks the start of a major investment by our company in the north coast, which is the epicentre of tourism in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Rana described developments that Andras Hotels are planning: “We are on site with the refurbishment of the former Northern Bank on Main Street in Portrush. This £2.5 million development will provide six luxury serviced apartments, with a café bar in the former banking hall. We are looking forward to being open for business in September this year.

“This summer we will begin work on a new hotel at the Londonderry Arms site, also at Main Street in Portrush. This project will provide modern four-star tourism accommodation in the heart of Portrush and will bring international visitors to visit and stay in the town. Our economists have projected the hotel will contribute £1.6million to the local economy every year and add £1.1million tourism spend locally. This hotel will open its doors in January 2025 in order to be up and running in time for The Open championship that summer.

“We are fully committed to growing the base of tourism accommodation in the north coast and investing in the area. There is such great potential in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and we are excited and honoured to be able to contribute to the growth of the area.”

Advertisement