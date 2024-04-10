Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store, owned by the McPolin family, supports 16 jobs in the local community and is a much-valued amenity for the area.

Significant changes have been made to the store including an extension to create a more seamless and modern shopping environment for customers.

Centra Annaclone store owner, Sharon McPolin, said: “We are delighted to officially relaunch our store under the Centra brand.

Anna and Frank McPolin (centre) with their son Eoin and daughter Sharon, who are co-owners of the store, with Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director for Musgrave NI.

“The refurbishment combined with our new offering for customers is a welcome addition to the local area and will provide a more modern shopping experience.

“Feedback from our shoppers has been extremely positive and we look forward to continuing to serve the local community with the best in modern convenience retailing for many years to come.”

To mark the launch of the new-look store, Sharon and her brother and co-owner Eoin McPolin were joined by Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director for Musgrave NI, owner of the Centra brand.

Paddy commented: “We have worked with the McPolin family under the Mace brand for several years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with them as they move to the Centra brand.

“The recent renovation will be a real asset to the community, delivering improved convenience along with great value for local shoppers.

“As part of our commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from over 100 special offer items every week and over 300 own brand products which are up to 40% cheaper than the better-known brands. That’s on top of our Epic Deals on four big brand products every three weeks.

“This store is a fantastic addition to the growing Centra portfolio, and we wish the McPolin family all the best on their new journey.”

