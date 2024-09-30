Opening of new £6m Mercedes-Benz facility to create 20 new jobs in Dungannon area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty jobs are being created with the opening of a new £6 million state-of-the-art aftersales facility in Dungannon for Mercedes-Benz Northern Ireland (MBNI) Truck & Van.

The investment follows a period of significant growth for the business with the new premises now providing a greatly enhanced offering for commercial vehicles including six drive-through truck maintenance bays and nine light vehicle maintenance bays, including a tachograph rolling road and for the first time, MBNI will offer an aftersales service for Mercedes-Benz passenger car customers.

Speaking at the official opening, Group CEO, Pauline McKeating said: “I am delighted with the superior standard of facilities and services we can now provide to both our commercial and private customers. In just nine months we have built a state-of-the-art 15,000sq ft facility that truly reflects our reputation in the marketplace, our commitment to the Dungannon area and to our wider customer base throughout Northern Ireland.

“The multi-acre site also includes an extensive parts warehouse, new electric vehicle infrastructure, and a new office for MBNI’s rental division, RentaMerc, all manned by highly qualified and professional staff, at a convenient location just off the motorway, adjacent to the M1 service area in Dungannon,” explains Pauline McKeating.

Pictured is Pauline McKeating, Group CEO. Credit: Supplied

An ambitious recruitment campaign, which is currently underway, will see 20 new positions available across a range of roles including car and commercial vehicle technicians, service advisors, parts advisors, and administrative staff.

“The Dungannon site will epitomise the very essence of excellence, a shining star for the Mercedes Benz Brand, pardon the pun! Therefore we will be looking for the very best people to represent our company ethos,” Pauline continued. “In return they will have the opportunity to work in a fantastic environment with the latest technology for a leading business that is growing rapidly and is renowned for valuing its team members.

“This is a very exciting chapter for MBNI Truck & Van and on behalf of the wider team, we are very excited to be operating from our new home in Dungannon, and we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional level of service that they have become accustomed to.

Pictured outside the new MBNI Truck & Van aftersales facility in Dungannon are, from left, Pauline McKeating, Group CEO and Martin Mahon, MBNI Dungannon Depot Manager. Credit: Supplied

“A few years in the making, it’s great to see the plans finally come to life and this achievement is testament to the Mercedes-Benz brand, the excellent relationships we have with our franchise partners and our stellar customer service, which helps to cement our presence in Dungannon and throughout Northern Ireland.

“We have been very fortunate to have enjoyed the support from our main lender, Danske Bank. The team at Danske Bank have supported the growth and reorganisation of the company and have played a significant part in providing the platform for the business to continue onto this next stage of its journey – without their support, the building of this new facility simply wouldn’t have been feasible.”

Meanwhile, Alan Wilson, Senior Corporate Banking Manager at Danske Bank added: “We’re delighted to see the opening of Mercedes-Benz Truck & Van’s first-class aftersales facility in Dungannon which is set to be a major contributor to the local economy. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Pauline and the MBNI team every success as the business continues to thrive.”