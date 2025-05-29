Openreach announces interim leadership change

Openreach Northern Ireland has announced a temporary leadership change as Director Garret Kavanagh takes family leave to spend time with his growing family. During his leave, Lauren McGaughey will step into the role of Acting Director for Openreach NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This move reflects Openreach’s strong commitment to promoting a positive work-life balance across all levels of the business – a value embodied in the company’s enhanced family leave policy, which offers all new parents 18 weeks at full pay, 8 weeks at half pay, and 26 weeks at the statutory rate.

“Taking this time to be with my family is invaluable,” said Garret Kavanagh. “I’m grateful for the support of my team and proud to work in a business that encourages its leaders to embrace family commitments without hesitation. The strategy and purpose we’ve built at Openreach NI remains in full motion – and I know Lauren will continue to drive it forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garret, who has overseen a transformative period of network expansion, played a key role in Openreach NI’s ambitious extension of its Full Fibre rollout. Under his leadership, the company recently announced it had successfully reached 90 per cent coverage in its rollout of Full Fibre broadband, through its significant commercial investment in coverage – all without the need for additional government funding.

Garret Kavanagh, Director of Openreach Northern Ireland

Now, the baton passes to Lauren McGaughey, a seasoned leader with over a decade’s experience within Openreach and BT Group. Her appointment as Acting Director marks a natural step in her progression.

“Stepping into this role has been an incredible learning experience,” said Lauren. “I’m excited for the challenges ahead and proud to be part of a business that champions development and trust at every level.

Openreach’s Full Fibre build is central to Northern Ireland’s digital future and economic growth – and I’m ready to lead the next stage of that journey.” With a background in network and commercial operations, Lauren brings deep insight and proven leadership to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Openreach, connecting people to the things that matter most – including family – is central to the company’s purpose. This leadership transition exemplifies Openreach’s belief that work-life balance should be accessible at all levels, including the very top.

Lauren McGaughey, Acting Director of Openreach Northern Ireland

As the build to a future-proof Full Fibre network continues, the company’s goal remains the same: to keep Northern Ireland connected, ensuring homes and businesses are ready for the digital demands of tomorrow.

(PAID CTA) Find out more at openreach.com/fibre-checker