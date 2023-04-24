The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and NIE Networks have launched a new calendar of networking events.

The Regional Networking series is set to take place in locations throughout Northern Ireland over the course of this year.

It is designed to provide member companies in all sectors across the province with opportunities to network and make new connections with people outside of their own industries. as well as learning from expert speakers on a host of pertinent topics.

Registration is now open for the next event in the series, which will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 9.30am in Magheramorne Estate, Larne.

Chris Morrow, NI Chamber; Ian Hunter, NIE Networks, and Petrina McAuley, NI Chamber.

Guests at the event will hear from Caroline Coyle, Senior Business Development Manager at NI Chamber, who will discuss how to make the most of your networking in order to create successful connections which ultimately lead to huge growth potential and business success.

Attendees will also hear business success stories from a panel of NI Chamber members.

Encouraging businesspeople to use the series as an opportunity to expand their networks, Christopher Morrow, Head of Communications & Engagement at NI Chamber said: “The Regional Networking series encompasses some of the most popular events in NI Chamber’s calendar, so we’re delighted to partner with NIE Networks again for 2023.

"It gets consistently excellent feedback from delegates, who tell us that attending is an ideal way to build their network in new locations and learn from others they may not routinely encounter.

"Many also find it a great way to meet potential customers and partners. We encourage anyone who is interested in building their network to come along.”

Ian Hunter, Commercial Manager at NIE Network Connections added: “NIE Networks is pleased to continue this partnership with NI Chamber. The Regional Networking series is a fantastic way to meet new people and open up potential business relationships.

"We know from experience that it’s successful in helping attendees to increase their own visibility, make impactful connections and in turn, creates opportunities for business growth.”

Meanwhile, a recent survey found that business performance in Northern Ireland improved in the first quarter of of 2023.

The figures formed part of the latest Quarterly Economic Survey from the NI Chamber and business advisors BDO NI, published on April 4.

It also found that confidence has improved significantly since the end of last year, with 60 percent of survey respondents positive that turnover will grow over the next 12 months compared to 18 percent who believe it will contract.

However, the challenge of finding and keeping the right people with the right skills continues to dominate, with 92 percent of manufacturers and 82 percent of services businesses finding it difficult to get staff.

When surveyed about the top three asks to drive growth, the response was dominated by agreement on the Protocol, improved access to labour and skills, lower corporation tax, and support with energy costs.

One in 5 (19 percent) believed business rates reform was key.

To register for the next Regional Networking event in Larne on May 17, please visit the NI Chamber website.

