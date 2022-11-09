Oran McAtamney wins Lifetime Achievement at Mid Ulster Business Awards

Oran McAtameny of McAtamney's Butchers receiving his award.

The prestigious award, sponsored by headline partner Henry Brothers, was presented the firm's HR Director, Julie McKeown.

Oran started work in their trade at just 11 years old alongside their father and grandfather. He continued to craft his skills for years before taking over the family business.

He continued to develop the business and its reputation with customers travelling far andwide for their quality products. It wasn’t long before this business leader realised that he would have to expand and ultimately went on to launching another 12 outlets across Northern Ireland.

When Covid hit, this business leader quickly adapted and launched an online ordering app, which they have kept to this day as a convenient shopping tool for customers.

The business that this individual has nurtured now employs over 190 staff many of which have been with the business for over 25 years, testament to how this owner runs his business with a compassion for staff.