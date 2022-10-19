Taking the prestigious award for Outstanding Customer Service at this year’s Licenced and Catering News (LCN) awards, the Bushmills Inn took the top prize from among six shortlisted venues vying to be the industry leader.

The awards celebrate the very best in the hospitality sector in which an esteemed panel recognises those venues which go the extra mile for their customers and, most notably, the Bushmills Inn’s prestigious award win was based on an anonymous ‘mystery shopping’ judging exercise which was carried out independently by specialists using exacting criteria designed to identify the best in the land.

The Bushmills Inn Hotel Manager, Alan Walls, said: “I’m delighted that our committed, hardworking team has been richly rewarded for their efforts by being recognised for their outstanding customer service.

Pictured left to right are: Nikki Picken, Sales and Marketing Manager; Harry Neill, Bartender; Jordan Stewart, Assistant Front Office Manager; Steven Campbell, Bartender; Kelly Neill, Assistant Hotel Manager; Billie Thompson, Waitress; Christina McLaughlin, Head Housekeeper; Julien Linkenheld, Sous Chef; and Lauren McKee, Housekeeper.

"I’d like to wholeheartedly thank our amazing team for their consistent focus on quality, and for the warm and friendly welcome which each of our guests receive. The judging panel quoted that our staff were professional, polite and very personable, always happy to help and they created such a good rapport that their visit was one to remember. Thanks to them all for their outstanding service.

“Focused on service delivery and to continuously innovating to meet our guests’ needs, we invest heavily in what we offer everyone who visits the Bushmills Inn, and are delighted to have recently added a new and indulgent afternoon tea experience which promises luxury, decadence and relaxation for family and friends.”