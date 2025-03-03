Over 100 apprenticeship places available as Get Engineering Careers Fair returns to the South West College Dungannon Campus

All roads lead to South West College’ Dungannon campus on Saturday 29th March for the return of the annual, Get Engineering Careers Fair, promoting employment opportunities across a range of disciplines in the region’s Engineering sector.

Get Engineering which is organised in partnership with leading engineering companies is now in its 11th year and the event showcases the wide range of opportunities available to young people and those seeking to change career or re-skill. The event is supported annually by more than 30 of the region’s leading employers and attracts hundreds of prospective students and employees each year. This year, there are more than 100 apprenticeship opportunities on offer across a range of disciplines including engineering, manufacturing, business, accounting and IT.

Celine McCartan, Principal of South West College said; “Get Engineering is one of the stand-out events in our annual calendar and offers a fantastic platform for young people in the South West region to connect with employers to discover some of the most fantastic opportunities on offer. The event also caters to those who are perhaps further along in their careers and looking for a change of direction or seeking out new challenges. I would strongly encourage everyone to come along and see for yourself what is on offer.”

Celine also added that while the engineering and advanced manufacturing sector may be considered as male dominated, the number of females studying and excelling in subjects in this area over the past number of years has grown and hopes to see more women of all ages in attendance on the day.

With strong links to local industry, Get Engineering 2025 promises to be one of the biggest and best events yet. In addition to meeting with employers, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the college’s unrivalled resources and get hands-on with some world-class advanced manufacturing equipment with talks and demonstrations throughout the morning.

For budding engineers aged between 10 and 15, South West College will also host a range of specialist activities and displays to intrigue and entertain on the morning and offer a taste of what is on offer at the college.

Get Engineering is free to attend. South West College’s lecturing and careers staff will be available throughout the morning to offer advice, guidance and support.

For further information and to register for a place at Get Engineering 2025 visit www.swc.ac.uk/getengineering