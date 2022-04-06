Over 1500 customers visit new Ballymena Polonez store on first day

Polonez already owns 36 stores with the newest opened in the beginning of March in Ballymena at the Pentagon Retail Park.

In the first day, over 1500 customers visited the store which has fresh fruit & vegetables, a wide range of fresh meat and deli

products, grocery, preserves, delicious dairy, traditional sweets & cookies, fresh bread and much more.

The new Polonez store in Ballymena

The next Polonez shop is going to appear in Lurgan, on April 9.

Polonez says it is committed to bring the taste of home to all Eastern Europeans in Ireland and UK with over 5000 products, from 14 countries: Poland, Romania,

Lithuania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Croatia, Spain, Ireland, etc.

This gives locals the possibility to try different tastes and experience the extraordinary Eastern European food & culture.

Eastern European store POLONEZ is expanding in NI: New POLONEZ store opened in Ballymena and the next one to appear in Lurgan. Picture - inside the Ballymena store

Polonez is planning to open 5 new stores in Northern Ireland in the next half of year, meaning one store per month and over 100 jobs in the North.

Anyone who is looking for a job in this field can send an email to [email protected]

With almost 20 years of experience on the Irish market, Polonez has over 400 employees in all their 36 stores.