A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for 31 new houses at Trailcock Road, Carrickfergus.

The proposed development would consist of 16 semi-detached and 15 town houses, if approved.

The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of NK Holdings, of Trailcock Road, for a reserved matters application to include landscaping and parking. Outline permission has already been approved.

The 1.25 hectare site, which is currently a vacant field, is located on land between 40 Trailcock Road and Regent Avenue. There is a factory to the east of the site. NK Fencing has an address at Trailcock Road.

A general view of Trailcock Road. Image: Google

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “Land use in the area is to a degree mixed with a small area of industrial units to the east serving three companies, but predominantly, the site is surrounded by housing developments on Lennox Drive, Lennox Mews and Regent Avenue. These houses vary in both design and finish.

“The development will respect the surrounding building stock by providing a mixture of detached and semi-detached dwellings of various scale and shape.

“The intention for the design at reserved matters stage will be sensitive and respective to the character of the surroundings whilst providing modern housing to meet the modern standards expected of developments.

“The proposal will draw strongly on its context and the design of dwellings will respect the traditional, domestic and surrounding architecture in its form and scale.”

It is expected the site will be accessed by vehicles and pedestrians from Regent Avenue. The location is 600 metres from Larne Road.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter