Owners confirm in ‘final stage of discussions’ regarding the sale of popular Coleraine hotel
The owners of a three-star hotel in Coleraine have confirmed they are in the ‘final stage of discussions’ regarding the sale of the property.
The Lodge Hotel, one of the most popular hotels on the Causeway Coast, has 56 bedrooms, three executive rooms, hair & beauty salon and bistro. It also offers dog friendly accommodation.
It is believed a new company, The Lodge Hotel (Coleraine) Limited was established last month with directors Catherine McKeever, Edward McKeever, Eugene McKeever and Bridgene Keeley.
It is understood The McKeever Hotel Group, which owns a successful portfolio across Northern Ireland, manages this new acquisition.
Having started in 1986 as a small restaurant and growing to five hotels, their portfolio includes Corrs Corner Hotel, Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, Dunadry Hotel and Gardens and Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny.
A spokesperson for The Lodge Hotel, confirmed: “We are at the final stage of discussions and agreements with another party regarding the future ownership of our hotel and are hopeful we will soon be in a position to involve our employees and announce news of a very positive development.”
