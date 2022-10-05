The welcoming family-friendly restaurant appears to be the only restaurant from Northern Ireland in the running, which includes food venues across England including renowned, The Fat Duck which is owned by Heston Blumenthal and has been awarded three Michelin stars.

Owners of The Square Bistro and husband wife duo Stevie Higginson and Cristina Higginson have spoken of their immense pride at the news, with Cristina telling the Ulster Star:

The front of house team at popular Lisburn restaurant, The Square Bistro. Voting is open now and closes at 5pm on Friday 7 October.

"Stevie and I are so proud of our team. Their hard work, dedication and commitment never stops.

"This award nomination is as much for them and our customers as it is for us. Our customers are always at the forefront of what we do and serving them to the very best of our ability is always our aim.

"Our team love the hospitality industry and their passion shines through in everything they do.

"Being the only restaurant from Northern Ireland makes this even more special and being listed with some of the very best restaurants in the United Kingdom is very humbling.”

Cristina added: “Lisburn and further afield please get behind us and give us your vote.”

Since being established in 2006, The Square Bistro has worked with local suppliers to provide “proper food.”

The Square Bistro has an emphasis on working together to support fellow local businesses to showcase the very best Northern Ireland has to offer in a relaxing atmosphere with attentive, personal service.

Nominations are open now. Readers can vote here: https://www.thestaffcanteen.com/front-of-house-team-of-the-year/nominations#/as many times as you wish to help The Square Bistro advance to the shortlist of restaurants in the running for the coveted award.

Voting for this round ends at 5pm on Friday, 7 October.

The top four restaurants at the end of this round of voting will then go into a shortlist and voting will then reopen on October 11 for a week, to determine this year’s winner.