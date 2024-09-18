Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has said the British Government must lift the pause immediately on the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals.

Speaking following a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, and the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, on Monday (September 16), Dr Archibald said: “The Executive and indeed elected members from right across the Assembly Chamber are united in our message that the pause must be lifted immediately for the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Growth Deals.

“Local government and Deal Partners have invested considerable time, effort, commitment and enthusiasm into their Deals, which will be a catalyst for economic growth and creating good jobs.

“I made clear to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury...that there can be no disparity in treatment of the Deals and that these regions should not have to wait until the Spending Review for clarity,” she added.