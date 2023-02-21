AG was awarded the Outstanding Workplace Award achieving a top-quartile score of 85% for their employee engagement.
The firm, which has manufacturing locations in Fivemiletown, Toome and Carryduff, employs over 210 people across seven locations in the UK.
The People Insight’s Outstanding Workplace Award is reviewed against extensive benchmarks to recognise organisations with the most engaged employees.
In recent years the firm has launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving employee engagement including internal social media to enhance communications, the introduction of a performance related bonus scheme and a health cash plan for all employees.
The company continues to promote a healthy, happy, and productive work environment, raising awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing as well as its annual ‘SafeDay’ which was created to emphasise the importance of employee safety in the workplace - ensuring all employees ‘go home safe’.
People Insight presents its ‘Outstanding Workplace Award’ to organisations that achieve a top-quartile employee engagement score, of 85% percent or higher, in their employee survey.
CEO, Stephen Acheson said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Outstanding Workplace Award. My sincere thanks to everyone who participated and took time to give their opinions on how we can make AG Paving and Building Products an even better place to work. It’s the privilege of a lifetime to work with such a great team of people and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2023”.