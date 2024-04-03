Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Donaghy: “The chamber would recognise that staff deserve a proper wage for their work and with the shortage of people wanting to work in retail many are already paying over the minimum wage.“But it is another cost at a difficult time, reform of business rates bringing them more in line with England would be a help."Banbridge shop vacancy rate is quite low compared to other towns in the ABC council area.

"It is the range of good quality independent shops that draws people to the town.

"Trading is difficult everywhere during this cost of living crisis, but, with the public realm almost finished it will give Banbridge a clean modern and safe look that shoppers now demand.”

Banbridge Chamber of Commerce Chairperson: Michael Donaghy.

The rise, will have a major impact on small independent stores, one local business owner argued.

“With rising costs like: rent, rates, bag tax, water charges and transport costs, it just seems to be an up hill battle.

“If I were to define retail at present, its a bleak picture, I’ve never worked as hard for as long, for less!

“Costs are up, footfall is down, there is very little confidence in the Economy.

2020-2022, the economy flourished, money was plentiful and everyone benefitted, but it was only a false sense of security, now we are back to reality, and when I say reality, pre 2019, this is where we all need to realign our financial forecasts too.

Banbridge is feeling the effect of the cost of living crisis, we as retailers, understand the financial constraints that our customers are under, everyone is trying to weather the storm.