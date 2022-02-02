Payout for local businesses

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Under the scheme, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, and social clubs are eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value.

Announcing the amount paid out so far under the Omicron Hospitality Payment, the Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “My Department has worked at pace to deliver this scheme and I’m delighted that over £1.3 million has so far issued to hospitality businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These one-off grants will provide vital support to the hospitality industry which suffered a severe loss of trade as a result of Omicron.

“I encourage businesses which still haven’t verified their details to do so quickly to enable the Omicron Hospitality Payment to be made.”

The scheme has now been extended to include hotels and the Executive has also agreed to extend the Omicron Hospitality Payment to include certain sports clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant facility.