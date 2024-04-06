Phase 3 of Small Settlement Business Support Grant Scheme now open

The third phase of the Small Settlement Business Support Grant Scheme has officially opened, enabling commercial property owners, leaseholders and tenants with premises located in small settlements across the borough to apply to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for one of two grants before 12 noon on Friday 24 May 2024.
By Sharon HarrisonContributor
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
The earlier phases of the scheme have helped revitalise small rural towns and villages across the borough and bring economic benefit to businesses in areas with a population of between 1,000 and 4,999 people.

To date, 82 businesses in areas such as Bleary, Donaghcloney, Keady, Markethill, and Tandragee have secured significant funding to improve their building’s exterior and transform unused spaces into new commercial space.

Two types of grants are available for properties located within the boundaries of the following small settlements: Aghagallon, Bleary, Gilford, Dollingstown, Donaghcloney, Keady, Laurelvale/Mullavilly, Magheralin, Markethill, Rathfriland, Richhill, Tandragee and Waringstown.

Small Settlement Business Support Grant Scheme

The Commercial Façade grant provides up to a maximum of £3,000 to improve the external façade of commercial properties with fresh paint and signage.

The Reconfiguring Space grant provides up to a maximum of £20,000 for undertaking extensive internal structural work to reconfigure and transform unused spaces into new commercial units.

Both grants can provide funding up to 80% towards eligible costs and applicants must provide a minimum of 20% match funding towards the project.

To find out more and apply, visit the Council’s new Funding Hub at https://funding.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

Online information sessions will take place on Thursday 11 April at 8.30am and 6pm for applicants needing assistance with making an application. To register, call the Small Settlements team on 0300 0300 900 ext. 61563 or email [email protected]

The Small Settlement Business Support Grant scheme is being delivered by the Council as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - a jointly funded DfC, DAERA, and DfI programme that has provided councils with over £26m to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy of smaller rural towns and villages.

This programme has also provided funding for environmental improvement schemes in Gilford, Markethill and Rathfriland, active travel initiatives, and a market strategy for the borough.

