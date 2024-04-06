Phase 3 of Small Settlement Business Support Grant Scheme now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The earlier phases of the scheme have helped revitalise small rural towns and villages across the borough and bring economic benefit to businesses in areas with a population of between 1,000 and 4,999 people.

To date, 82 businesses in areas such as Bleary, Donaghcloney, Keady, Markethill, and Tandragee have secured significant funding to improve their building’s exterior and transform unused spaces into new commercial space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two types of grants are available for properties located within the boundaries of the following small settlements: Aghagallon, Bleary, Gilford, Dollingstown, Donaghcloney, Keady, Laurelvale/Mullavilly, Magheralin, Markethill, Rathfriland, Richhill, Tandragee and Waringstown.

Small Settlement Business Support Grant Scheme

The Commercial Façade grant provides up to a maximum of £3,000 to improve the external façade of commercial properties with fresh paint and signage.

The Reconfiguring Space grant provides up to a maximum of £20,000 for undertaking extensive internal structural work to reconfigure and transform unused spaces into new commercial units.

Both grants can provide funding up to 80% towards eligible costs and applicants must provide a minimum of 20% match funding towards the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and apply, visit the Council’s new Funding Hub at https://funding.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

Online information sessions will take place on Thursday 11 April at 8.30am and 6pm for applicants needing assistance with making an application. To register, call the Small Settlements team on 0300 0300 900 ext. 61563 or email [email protected]

The Small Settlement Business Support Grant scheme is being delivered by the Council as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - a jointly funded DfC, DAERA, and DfI programme that has provided councils with over £26m to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy of smaller rural towns and villages.