Pictures: Prestigious awards ceremony celebrated the cream of Mid Ulster's business talent

The annual Mid Ulster Business Awards showcasing the district's talent across a diverse range of businesses and commerce have taken place in Cookstown.

The prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, recognised the entrepreneurship and excellence in business that exists in the area.

The awards were preceded by a gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown, where popular local broadcaster and journalist Adrian Logan once again compered and entertained the guests during the evening.

Guests also supported the event's charity partners, Charis Cancer Care, based in Cookstown, which provides a range of holistic and complementary therapies to individuals affected by cancer.

Thanks are extended to the awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd, and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

The winners are:

Best New Business Award, sponsored by Hampton Roast Coffee: Advanced Security Distribution, Knockloughrim.

Manufacturing Business of the Year, sponsored by Cavanagh Kelly: EDGE Innovate, Dungannon.

Innovation Award, sponsored by Marquee Electronics: Origin7 Ltd, Cookstown.

Best SME Business, sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council: Roof Window Specialists, Magherafelt.

Business in the Community Award, sponsored by P McVey Building Systems: Specialist Group, Maghera.

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Specialist Group, Michael McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans Ltd, Loup, Magherafelt.

Retail, Leisure or Tourism Business of the Year: McKee's Foods Ltd, Maghera.

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Henry Brothers, P McVey Building Systems, Creagh Business Park Toome.

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Henry Brothers, John Bosco O'Hagan, Specialist Joinery, Maghera.

