Owners of a Northern Ireland family-run business were delighted when they had a surprise Royal guest pop in to their 70th anniversary party.

During a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday (Saturday) Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester visited Alexanders of Markethill to mark the gift shop’s huge birthday milestone having opened in 1954.

The Duchess enjoyed meeting staff and received a tour of our shop, including a first look at their much-anticipated, highly-popular Christmas Shop. Her Royal Highness also enjoyed homemade refreshments in Alexanders Coffee House before cutting the 70th anniversary cake.

Suzanne Laverty and Johanne Maxwell, owners of Alexanders of Markethill Giftstore, said it was an absolute pleasure for employees and customers to be joined by The Duchess at this special occasion.

They explained: “We would like to thank Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester for visiting our business. It was a privilege to share our family story and the history behind Alexanders and mark this special year with such a memorable event.

“We also want to thank our loyal and hard-working staff – some who have been with us for over 25 years - for helping us reach this amazing milestone in the business and of course, our loyal customer base who support us, not only at Christmas but throughout the rest of the year. “Without their dedication, enthusiasm and encouragement throughout the years we would not be able to celebrate this incredibly special occasion.

“Many customers have been reminiscing about the days when our Dad and Mum were running the business, and it has been very special to hear their wonderful memories and see the old photographs of the early days in business.

"We look forward to continuing to thrive in our business and will endeavour to bring new and exciting products and ideas to our store in the years ahead.”

Alexanders of Markethill was founded by husband and wife, Norman and Iris Alexander, in July 1954.

It began as a hardware store stocking everything from gramophones to gas cylinders, agricultural equipment, fridges, TVs, vinyl records, pianos, water pumps, tools and even fireworks. On 19th July 1954, Norman Alexander sold the very first product which was a bicycle bell.

In 1997, the business passed to the second generation, and it is now managed by sisters Suzanne Laverty and Johanne Maxwell, although both had been helping and working in the store for many years prior. As partners they have developed the business into what it is today.

1 . Alexanders of Markethill Owners of a Northern Ireland family-run business Alexanders of Markethill were delighted when they had a Royal guest pop in to their 70th anniversary party. Pictured is Jane Maze, Suzanne Laverty, Johanne Maxwell and Richard Alexander, children of Alexanders of Markethill founders Norman and Iris Alexander. Photo taken by Hannah McKeown Photography Photo: u

2 . Alexanders of Markethill Alexanders of Markethill in the early days Photo: u

3 . Alexanders of Markethill Founders Norman and Iris Alexander with daughters Suzanne and Johanne as they celebrated 60 years in business 10 years ago Photo: u