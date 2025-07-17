Over 200 colleagues with more than 30 years of experience each have been celebrated as part of a Dungannon’s company’s golden anniversary.

Pilgrim’s Europe marked 50 years of operations at its Dungannon site with a week of festivities for 1,900 employees. Established in 1975, the facility has evolved from its Moy Park farming roots to become a cornerstone of the local economy and community in Tyrone.

Over the past five decades, the processing plant has undergone sustained growth, supported by significant investment across technology advancements and production efficiencies to become one of the most advanced in Europe.

These developments have ensured the site remains at the forefront of the industry, supplying high-quality poultry for Pilgrim’s Europe customers and brands across Northern Ireland, the UK and further afield.

Marking outstanding service milestones at Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon, Derek Hazelton (50 years), Freddie Dunn (45 years), and Harold Kirkland (44 years) pictured alongside despatch manager Shane Coney, who has completed 10 years with the company. Photo: submitted

The factory is also home to many long-serving team members who have played a vital role in its ongoing success. Among them is yard operative Derek Hazelton who recently marked 50 years of service.

Derek said: “It’s been an incredible journey to be part of the Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon team since the beginning. I’ve seen the site grow and evolve over time, embracing new technologies and ways of working while keeping that strong community feel.

"It’s a real honour to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations and to have contributed to something that has had such a lasting impact on the local area.”

Staff from Pilgrim’s Europe, Dungannon, celebrating five decades of the facility's contribution to the local economy, community, and food industry. Photo: submitted

The success, the company noted, has also been deeply rooted in the strength of its farming supply base and the region’s rich agricultural heritage. Generations of farming families across the local area have played a central role in supporting and sustaining the site’s growth, building a strong, collaborative relationship that continues to underpin the business today.

Reflecting its strong community values, the company has long championed local initiatives including supporting schools and charities. Anniversary activities included team competitions, quizzes, raffles and giveaways, all aimed at celebrating the people behind the site’s enduring success.

The milestone also served as a moment to reflect on the facility’s proud history. Gareth Wright, site director at Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon, said: "Marking 50 years with our colleagues was a truly memorable milestone.

"These moments go beyond celebration, they highlight the pride we have in our work, the dedication of our team, and the strong connection we share with the Dungannon and wider Co Tyrone community.

"Amazingly we have more than 200 team members, who have over 30 years of experience. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to each of our exceptional team members for their ongoing commitment, especially Derek, who has dedicated 50 years of service.

"We’re also grateful to our customers and the wider local community for their continued support throughout the years."

Pilgrim’s Europe is a UK and European food company employing 17,000 team members across 40-plus sites in the UK, Ireland, France and The Netherlands. Brands include Richmond, Fridge Raiders, Denny, Galtee, Rollover, Oakhouse and Moy Park.