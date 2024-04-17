Planning approval for 10 new dwellings on Portadown site
The planning application was lodged by Stephen Hughes, Armagh, on behalf of Steven Ellis who lives on the site to be developed.
The site is occupied by a single-storey dwelling and outbuildings, with substantial gardens to the sides and rear. As part of the proposal, the existing dwelling and outbuildings will be removed at the site.
Eight semi-detached houses comprising three bedrooms will be built, alongside two detached dwellings with three bedrooms. A 5.5-metre access road and two-metre footpath throughout the site will also be provided.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) planning officers wrote in their report: “The proposal to develop the site for residential purposes is considered to be acceptable.
“The proximity of the site adjacent to established residential development means officers consider the proposed housing use is a compatible use of land which would bring locational merits. The proposed residential use in principle is considered acceptable.
“Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not be out of character when set in/against the general pattern of the existing immediate and wider development, [and that it] will not represent an incongruous and/or visually dominant form of development.
“While the proposal does not include any public open space, the proposal is only for 10 no. dwellings and there is therefore no requirement to provide open space as part of the proposal.
“The one issue of concern raised in correspondence is as follows: [one] objector asserts that the development encroaches on their property.
“Officers note the applicant has identified they are in full control of the site, and having inspected SpatialNI cadastral records there is no indication that any part of the site is in third-party ownership or control.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter