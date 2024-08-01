Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for four holiday cabins in Bushmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The application was submitted to the council’s planning portal seeking permission for the cabins, as well as “ancillary garage/store building with associated landscaping, existing road access improvement and parking”, at 187 Ballybogey Road.

In an accompanying biodiversity checklist, the developers confirmed the development was not within 100 metres of a nationally or internationally designated site, such as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Areas (SPA), or an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), and was not within 50 metres of a Site of Local Nature Conservation Importance (SLNCI) or wildlife refuge.

Plans for four holiday cabins in Bushmills were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; planning application)

Additionally, no broad-leaved woodland, woodland listed as ancient or long-established, peatland habitat, wetlands, grasslands or coastland habitat is located within 50 metres of the site.

The development will not affect or involve the removal of field hedgerows or mature tree lines, more than 30 metres long, or parkland with mature trees.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter